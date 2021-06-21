Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAST shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

TAST opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.