Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after acquiring an additional 844,676 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,740,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $68,916,000.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of FMX opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

