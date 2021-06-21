BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.67.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

