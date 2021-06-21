BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $103,000 Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Brightcove by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.69 million, a PE ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

