Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 103.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $22.85 on Monday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $866.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

