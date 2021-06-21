BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $102,000 Stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA opened at $12.81 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $628.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.