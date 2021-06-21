Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce sales of $335.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.46 million to $338.69 million. Vonage posted sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.