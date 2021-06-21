Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Insider Nigel Boardman Buys 500 Shares

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £5,150 ($6,728.51).

ARBB opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £150.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.73. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,083.47.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.