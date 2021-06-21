Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTOXF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RTOXF opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

