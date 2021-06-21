Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,842 shares of company stock valued at $142,924 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CSV opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $667.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

