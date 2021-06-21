Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,500 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

