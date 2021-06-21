Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $315,000 Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Citizens worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 164,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 118,066 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Citizens by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

CIA opened at $5.12 on Monday. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $253.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

