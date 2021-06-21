Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristow Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

