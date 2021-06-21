Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.