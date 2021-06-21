Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOUT opened at $118.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

