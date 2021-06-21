Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

