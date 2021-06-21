Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,375.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,375 ($31.03) and last traded at GBX 2,265 ($29.59), with a volume of 1491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,310 ($30.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,113.76. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

