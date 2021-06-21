Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Mercantile Bank worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $480.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

