Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the first quarter valued at $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,415,838.06. Insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604 over the last 90 days. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBL stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.66. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

