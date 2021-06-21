Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,707 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

KYN stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

