Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $195,000 Investment in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $931.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.46 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

