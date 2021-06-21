BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $2,287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 75,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

