Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $184,000 Investment in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $242,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

