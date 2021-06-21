Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 749,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.26 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

