ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €750.00 Price Target at Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €750.00 ($882.35) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €573.27 ($674.44).

