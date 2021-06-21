Head to Head Contrast: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 15.02% 8.55% 6.04% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 3.88 $21.55 million $0.17 34.35 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43 Perpetua Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 71.84%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Perpetua Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

