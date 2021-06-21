Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Million

Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $5.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $24.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $26.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.20 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $36.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

