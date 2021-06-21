Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

