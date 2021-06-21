Formula One Group (FWONK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) recently:

6/16/2021 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. "

6/14/2021 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Formula One Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FWONK opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

