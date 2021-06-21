$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the highest is $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.12. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

