Analyzing Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crown Castle International and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.37 $1.06 billion $6.78 28.65 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.77 $19.45 million N/A N/A

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle International and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 10 0 2.71 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus target price of $188.86, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 16.80% 10.52% 2.52% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.76% 12.67% 4.16%

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Crown Castle International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

