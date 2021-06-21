Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Standard Ventures has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.