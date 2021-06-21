Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by Summit Insights

Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.30.

ESTC stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

