Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$33.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE SU opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

