Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

