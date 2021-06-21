National Bank Financial Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$5.22 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.07.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.7865503 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

