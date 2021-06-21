Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.95.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATBPF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.53. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.