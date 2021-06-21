Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

NTRB opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 million and a P/E ratio of -43.33. Nutriband has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

