Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.48 million and a PE ratio of -44.74. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.66.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

