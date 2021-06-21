CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Head-To-Head Survey

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

This table compares CBB Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.72 $13.34 million N/A N/A American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.19 $30.05 million $2.73 12.04

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBB Bancorp and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.72%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 13.95% N/A N/A American National Bankshares 28.65% 9.80% 1.10%

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American National Bankshares pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats CBB Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.