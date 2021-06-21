Contrasting INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get INmune Bio alerts:

This table compares INmune Bio and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 26,073.02 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -17.29 Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 60.37 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -37.08

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84% Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59%

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for INmune Bio and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.42%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Twist Bioscience on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.