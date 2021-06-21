SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SOC Telemed by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

