Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TV. Raymond James upped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$207.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

