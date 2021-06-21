Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $24.55 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of -0.22.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

