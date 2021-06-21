Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YZCAY. HSBC cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of YZCAY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

