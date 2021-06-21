SFL (NYSE:SFL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $4,191,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

