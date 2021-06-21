Morgan Stanley Raises Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $12.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.46.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 619,905 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

