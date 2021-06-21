Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.38.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $27.03 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

