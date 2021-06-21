CIBC Boosts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

