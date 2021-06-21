Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.82.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $194.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.09. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.